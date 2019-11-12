Breaking down the public impeachment hearings

Congress is gearing up for the impeachment inquiry of president trump to go public.

Live hearings are set to start Wednesday.

The impeachment countdown — ticking closer to public hearings tomorrow.

First, the public will hear from top diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent Wednesday.

The former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies Friday.

Their testimonies expected to detail explosive claims: alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine to launch investigations for his political benefit.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff and republican ranking member Devin Nunes will lead the sessions…

They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses with staff lawyers likely playing a big role.

All other committee members will get five minutes each to do the same.

Our strategy is focus on the facts Rep. Madeleine Dean, (D) House Judiciary

Meanwhile, house investigators releasing three more transcripts from their closed-door depositions…

Including former Ukraine aide Catharine Croft, revealing the summer hold on assistance wasn’t the first time the Trump administration delayed military aid for Ukraine.

Croft telling lawmakers that in 2017, then budget director Mick Mulvaney held up plans to send missiles to Ukraine….

Saying he was concerned “…that Russia would react negatively…” despite claiming “…all of the policy agencies were in support…” of providing the equipment.

What’s Mick Mulvaney doing make that decision when he’s the head of OMB? That’s extraordinarily unusual. Rep. Mike Quigley, (D) MSNBC

Roft also testifying Mulvaney was involved in Ukraine policymaking this year, working alongside trump mega-donor turned u-s ambassador to the European union Gordon Sondland.

The claim corroborating former top Russia adviser Fiona hill’s testimony.

And — according to croft and Laura Cooper’s testimonies, Ukraine was aware of the hold on security assistance earlier than previously believed.

Cooper — the only pentagon official to testify in the inquiry so far — recalling a conversation with then u-s envoy to Ukraine Kurt Voelker in August, saying he gave “…a very strong inference that there was some knowledge on the part of the Ukrainians…

In that same meeting, cooper says Voelker explained “…an effort that he was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make that would somehow disavow any interference in US elections…” adding, “…the path that he was pursuing to lift the hold would be to get them to make this statement.”