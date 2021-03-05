Capacity Limit Lifted For Small Businesses And Retail Stores In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that restaurants and bars moved to 100 percent seating capacity.

Social distancing must be applied.

There can be no standing room options in restaurants and bars.

Regarding retail stores and small businesses, Gov. Justice has lifted the capacity limit.

Gyms, fitness centers, and museums can also go to 100 % capacity limit.

Gov. Justice also announced that those that are playing travel sports can participate if their counties continue to stay out of the ‘red’ advisory.

With fairs and festivals around the corner, Gov. Justice said he “hopes that you continue to plan and we will clarify different guidelines down the line.’

Gov. Justice stated that the mask mandate is still in order.

“I’m not a fan of the masks, but they saved a lot of lives,” said Gov. Justice.

There are currently no “red” counties on the West Virginia County Alert Map.