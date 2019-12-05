Capito, Manchin working together on Bipartisan Paid Family Leave bill

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) have joined a bipartisan, bicameral group in introducing a bill that contains resources to pay for paid family leave.

It would cover the cost of day care, baby supplies, and other expenses associated with a new child.

According to Sen. Capito, the Advancing Support for Working Families Act would allow families the option to advance up to $5,000 of their recently-doubled child tax credit in the first year of a child’s life or the first year a family adopts a child.

Families can also decide to advance their child credit without having to miss work or sacrifice a family or medical leave policy to pay for other expenses. This is different from most paid leave proposals, which require parents to take off work to receive benefits.

Sen. Capito adds that this bill does not raise taxes or take away from Social Security.

“It’s so important that a family be able to bond and many companies and private companies offer a paid family leave but many don’t,” said Sen. Capito. “What this does is it’s $5,000 where you’re taking from your child tax credit over a ten-year period that you can use this money to address your issues with the birth of a child however you might.”

Low-income earners who don’t qualify for the full refundable portion of the child tax credit can choose to receive a benefit adjusted to 100 percent wage replacement over 12 weeks of work. Visit Sen. Capito’s website to see the full bill.