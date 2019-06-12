Chrisagis Brothers release new book

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A pair of local ministers have released a new book.

The Chrisagis brothers are internationally-known Christian recording artists from the Ohio Valley. Their book, A Legacy of Love, is in their words, “a beautiful testament of how the power of love and faith holds a family together during generations of struggles, private nightmares, painful trials and great loss.”

The identical twins have had a diverse career, having performed on both sides of the river and even making an appearance on cable television.

“When you actually write down your book and your life, you’re amazed at how God penned every page of your life and he had his protection on you from the time you were small but also before that,” said Brian Chrisagis. “Our heritage was beautiful. Our grandmother had a grocery store and she used to hide the African-Americans down in the basement so the Ku Klux Klan never got to them.”

The book is available for purchase through their website.