City of Wheeling holds 9/11 Memorial Service at Temple Shalom

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – September 11 tributes were held across the Ohio Valley all throughout Wednesday.

The final event of the day took place in Wheeling. A tribute was held for the entire community at Temple Shalom. It was led by local clergy members and was attended by public officials including Wheeling’s mayor, Glenn Elliott.

Rabbi Joshua Lief says that it is important to remember the values that unite us as Americans.

“When fanaticism and exclusionary views are allowed to proliferate, it’s a threat to all of us who believe in the value of each individual, and that as our national motto suggests, E. Pluribus Unum: out of the many comes one,” said Rabbi Lief. “Here tonight we are one. One community across faith lines, gender, age, socioeconomic status, from neighborhoods all over the community, we gather to share this experience as one city.”

The interfaith service lasted about 30 minutes, during which the crowd sang God Bless America and The Star Spangled Banner.

Rabbi Lief hopes that Temple Shalom will continue hosting this community-wide 9/11 memorial service for years to come.