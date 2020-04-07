Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in Jefferson County, Ohio: Two new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Jefferson County

Top Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County, Ohio Health Department announced on their Facebook page they now have seventeen COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the county.

This makes 2 new cases since their last update yesterday on Monday, April 6.

According to the Jefferson County Health Department, twelve COVID-19 coronavirus cases are female while 5 are male.

Also, the age ranges of the cases are below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter