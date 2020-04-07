Coronavirus in Jefferson County, Ohio: Two new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County, Ohio Health Department announced on their Facebook page they now have seventeen COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the county.
This makes 2 new cases since their last update yesterday on Monday, April 6.
According to the Jefferson County Health Department, twelve COVID-19 coronavirus cases are female while 5 are male.
Also, the age ranges of the cases are below.
