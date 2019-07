Another stop on our tour of local community days, festivals and fairs.

McMechen will host their fifth annual Lock 13 Riverfest this weekend starting on Friday and wrapping up on the following day.

The event is at Riverview Park in McMechen and kicks off at 4 pm.

What can you expect?

Food, drinks and entertainment ranging from studio wrestling to kayaking on the river with live music throughout the whole event.

Everyone is welcome to gather with the community!