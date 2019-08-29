Ford set to leave Business Development Corp. for new position

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our news partners at The Herald Star report that Pat Ford is stepping down as the executive director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. The BDC announced the decision Thursday afternoon.

According to The Herald Star, BDC Chair Bill D’Alesio says that Ford’s success and commitment to the community since 2009 is incredible, and they wish him the best of luck in his new position. Ford is set to become the executive director of the Marion County Industrial Foundation in Lebanon, Ky.

The Herald Star reports that Assistant Director Marvin Six, who has been with the BDC since its founding in 1993, is staying with the organization to make sure that there is a smooth transition between Ford and the new executive director. He will also introduce the new director to contacts in the state and federal government, and share his knowledge of the BDC’s current operations.

Ford will be on hand to help with the transition. The BDC is now conducting a nationwide search in order to find the right candidate to fill Ford’s shoes.