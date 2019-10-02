Inmate jumps out of an ambulance is on the run in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who jumped out of a moving ambulance.

William Swagger was being held by the sheriff’s office when he jumped off a balcony at the county jail.

The warden says Swagger claimed he hurt his foot, so jail staff called an ambulance.

While on the way to the hospital Swagger attacked an EMT and jumped out of the vehicle.

Swagger is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall with a husky build and blondish hair.