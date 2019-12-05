Instant replay added to Super Six

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVSSAC will be adding something new to the Super Six games this weekend. They’re introducing instant replay for the first time.

This will give coaches the opportunity to challenge turnover and scoring play. WVSSAC wanted to start the process small, so the coaches will only be allowed to challenge two plays during each of the Super Six games.

“What we want it to get a call right especially if it involves possession of the ball or scoring,” said Wayne Rayne, assistant executive director of WVSSAC. “So now, if the coaches feel the call is an error, they can challenge it. If that is the case that it’s wrong, then we hope that we get it corrected. And if not, we hope we get it confirmed and move on.”

After this years games, they will evaluate it and take it back to the coaches committee to tweak it if necessary.