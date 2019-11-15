Internet Safety Expert speaks to parents at St. Michael

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you worried about your children’s safety on the internet?

Most parents are and an expert on that subject spoke right here in Wheeling on Thursday night.

Jesse Weinberger is a nationally recognized Internet Safety presenter.

Since 2003, she has traveled the country, teaching parents about how to protect their kids online.

“The biggest piece of all to me is no phones under ninth grade, period…at all,” said Weinberger. “That will make a big difference in the mental health, safety, etc. Of the whole house.”

She says that there is a dangerous pattern of cyberbullying and sexting among adolescents, and that sometimes, even adults are preying on them.

Dozens of St. Michael parents attended Weinberger’s presentation.

“Protection of the children is our number one goal and our priority here at school and it’s great to get the parents on board as well, making sure they can help at home,” said Erica Przysbysz, a teacher and parent at St. Michael.

For more than a decade, Weinberger has crisscrossed America. She’s given Ted Talks, been featured on national television and presents at schools like St. Michael. Jesse never planned this career. It all stemmed from one speaking engagement.

“I’m an ex-software developer so I’ve always worked in software,” Weinberger said. “About 10 years ago or so, when my kids were little, I had a sheriff’s department ask me to do a presentation. I hadn’t even thought about it and of course when you’re a software developer, people ask you what to buy their kids for Christmas. And I got interested in saying, ‘wait how old is your kid? Six? You can’t buy that for your kid.'”

Jesse also has an very unconventional suggestion for parents. “Despite what parents might think, kids want their parents to monitor more and watch more and pay attention to what they’re doing,” she said.

For more information on Jesse Weinberger, visit her website.