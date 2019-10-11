“Jesus shoes” with holy water soles sell out in minutes

A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers — and they aren’t technically wrong.
It’s just in the way you picture.
These are the “Jesus shoes”.
And for a cool 14 hundred dollars and some change — you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.
These shoes have water from the Jordan river injected into the soles.
The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike air max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.
In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest — the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.
The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.
The shoes released Tuesday — and sold out almost immediately,
On the company’s website — “mschf” {mischief} says more will be available October 22nd…and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.
