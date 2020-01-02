Kathryn Thalman sworn in as Mayor of St. Clairsville

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clairsville officially has a new mayor, the first female mayor in the city’s history.

Kathryn Thalman was sworn into office Thursday afternoon by Judge Frank Fregiato. More than 100 guests attended the event at the St. Clairsville Rec Center.

Thalman said her administration will address the water issue, and many others, with open eyes and open hearts. She said she’s moving forward from a period of bitter controversy to honor her campaign platform of transparency and change.

“I think the, what do you call them, the social warriors on Facebook, I think it made it look a lot worse than it was,” said Mayor Thalman. “And thank God for the First Amendment, freedom of speech. We all had a chance, including me, to say what I thought was wrong with the decisions that were being made. But I’ll tell you what. This is one of the kindest, most awesome, wonderful communities.”

Thalman said she plans to start a new initiative called Walking Wednesdays. She said she and her dog will be out taking walks, and would welcome people to walk along and talk about the issues affecting them.

She quoted Albert Einstein, saying, “Chance favors the prepared mind.”