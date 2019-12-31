Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio House of Representatives was focused on change in 2019
Top Stories
Search continues for Moundsville suspect in high-speed chase
Outgoing mayor releases disciplinary letter to St. Clairsville police officer
Wheeling Hospital adds new service for most advanced NICU in the area
Is becoming financially stable your New Year’s resolution? Try these tips
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season
Top Stories
Browns set to interview McDaniels, others for coaching job
Ohio St. star RB J.K. Dobbins leaving to enter NFL draft
Half full or half empty? Steelers’ 2019 a wild mixed bag
Steelers’ season ends in heavy rain and with sea of mistakes
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mike Tomlin 2019 Season-ending Press Conference
Top Video
by:
Caroline Peters
Posted:
Dec 31, 2019 / 03:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2019 / 03:49 PM EST
video
Mike Tomlin 2019 Season-ending Press Conference
Holocaust education planned after WV jail guard Nazi salute
12-year-old sets lawn on fire with magnifying glass Christmas gift
Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won’t end
Emily’s Noon weather update
Start the new year right, drive sober
Trump, Obama tie as Most Admired Man in 2019
Moundsville man faces sexual abuse, assault charges
Emily’s New Year’s Eve forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Ohio House of Representatives was focused on change in 2019
Search continues for Moundsville suspect in high-speed chase
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Mike Tomlin 2019 Season-ending Press Conference
Holocaust education planned after WV jail guard Nazi salute
12-year-old sets lawn on fire with magnifying glass Christmas gift
Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won’t end
Start the new year right, drive sober
Trump, Obama tie as Most Admired Man in 2019
Trending Stories
West Virginia’s top New Year’s resolutions
Mike Tomlin 2019 Season-ending Press Conference
Holocaust education planned after WV jail guard Nazi salute
Woman tries to use dog urine to pass drug test
12-year-old sets lawn on fire with magnifying glass Christmas gift
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News