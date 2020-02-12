Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL

Cleveland, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Cleveland Browns Twitter account and ClevelandBrowns.com Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL.

Garrett was suspended last season after using a helmet “as a weapon” and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount

Browns GM Andrew Berry made the following statement

We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player, and person in our community.

Browns GM Andrew Berry

