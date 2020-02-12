Cleveland, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Cleveland Browns Twitter account and ClevelandBrowns.com Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL.
Garrett was suspended last season after using a helmet “as a weapon” and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.
Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount
Browns GM Andrew Berry made the following statement
We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player, and person in our community.Browns GM Andrew Berry
- Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL
- More than 2,400 fetuses found at Illinois home to be buried
- Man charged with paying drug addicts to shoplift at stores
- Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
- Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car