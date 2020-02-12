Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL

Cleveland, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Cleveland Browns Twitter account and ClevelandBrowns.com Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms."



Statement from Andrew Berry on Myles Garrett's reinstatement: pic.twitter.com/tWtLdGpup1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

Garrett was suspended last season after using a helmet “as a weapon” and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount

Browns GM Andrew Berry made the following statement