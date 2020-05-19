Natty Light giving free beer if you file taxes

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Dreading doing your taxes?

Natty light wants to help– yep the beer company.

You’ve got until July 15th so don’t sweat it just yet–

But when you do file– if you end up using tax act– you can get a free case of natty light.

The companies are teaming up to give you a some un-beer-lievable motivation.

And take note– this is *after* you file– smart.

You just upload confirmation from tax act to the natty light website and you’ll get a rebate for whatever natty light product you want.

