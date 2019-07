COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Summer is almost over, and that means it’s time for the increasingly expensive back-to-school-shopping to begin. But Ohio shoppers are about to get some help.

The three-day Sales Tax Holiday begins at midnight on Friday. There will be no state or local sales or use tax on school and teaching materials that cost up to $20 per item.

The tax exemption also applies to clothing less than $75.