Over 200 pups take a dip at Oglebay Pool

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — They’re not your typical swimming buddy at the pool. But just once a year, our furry friends could take a splash at Oglebay’s Crispin Center Outdoor Pool one last time in the summer.

It’s the 7th annual Drool at the Pool… the only day of the season the pool is open for your dogs to enjoy just like your kids do.

Oglebay Activities Director Andy Brown says he’s never seen dog swim lessons before, but imagines it would look something like this. At least all the dogs look like they’re having a blast.

There are about 200 dogs Brown has expected to see today.

“They’ve been so friendly, meeting new friends, dogs meeting each other, having a blast. It’s really really cool to see the smiles on their faces, and the smiles then on the humans, as well. It’s fantastic.” Oglebay Activities Director Andy Brown

Drool at the Pool is all a part of the Paws in the Park this year.

There’s also PAW Patrol and a K-9 Police Meet & Greet and a PAW-rade & Pet-Owner-Look-Alike Contest. All of these events have already ended for the day.

But at 7:30 to 8 tonight, there will be another PAW Patrol Meet & Greet, followed by a Free Outdoor Movie at 8.