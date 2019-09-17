Pa: man denied alcohol for ALS symptoms

Video of a woman yelling at a restaurant manager has gone viral online.

She was angry because the staff thought her handicapped husband was drunk — and refused to serve him alcohol.

The restaurant says she overreacted.

“It’s very hard to go through all that.”

Dan Hare has a lot of new in his life lately.

He’s newly married.

The wedding happened back in May.

He and his wife recently bought their first house here in Holmesburg.

And just last month, the 26-year-old was diagnosed with ALS.

Every day is a new challenge for him and his wife Bryanna.

“Just to get dressed, just to brush his teeth, to walk up and down the steps is literally a struggle for him.”

So, when hare and his friends went to las margaritas here in Holmesburg on Friday night, hare thought he’d grab a few drinks.

Instead, he was denied service.

The waiter thought hare’s slurs were from him being drunk, even though dan didn’t have any drinks that night.

“It made me feel really helpless and almost, you know like I didn’t deserve to be out enjoying myself.”

Hare’s friends backed him up and told the waiter about his condition.

So the staff asked to see for proof, but dan didn’t have any on him.

That’s when Dan’s wife was called and came to the restaurant with a binder of medical papers.

She was recorded shouting at the manager, describing dan’s condition.

“You do not treat someone like that who’s handicapped.”

The group eventually left the restaurant.

Las Margaritas’ owner thinks the hares’ reaction was over the top.

She adds her staff only denied serving hare alcohol to protect the restaurant.

The restaurant owner hopes in the future the hares carry some kind of proof showing his condition.



