President Trump returns to Ohio, holds rally in Cincinnati

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) – On Thursday, President Trump made another stop in the Buckeye State for a rowdy Make America Great Again rally in Cincinnati.

The President ran through his usual list of topics, including border security and the strong economy. He also took some time to take a few shots and crack some jokes on his political opponents, which were well-received by those in attendance.

President Trump also spent time touting his administration’s decision to allow for lower-cost pharmaceutical drugs to be imported from Canada.