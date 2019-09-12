Quaker Steak & Lube plans cookout for OVMC/EORH employees

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In light of the closing of both Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital, Quaker Steak and Lube and several sponsors are hosting a cookout for all employees.

There will be music from three live bands, bounce houses for the kids,

and a big cookout. Snobiz will be there and everything outside is completely free!

“My step-son’s mom is an icu nurse at ovmc their stepdad is an ER doctor so I mean they thought they had until October 7 now its just I hope they can come up and have a little bit of fun during this stressful time some people are like this is my retirement party we didn’t have time to do anything so we just hope they come up and have a really good time,” said Christine Thomas, marketing manager at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands.

The cookout event for employees and their families is on Sunday, September 15, from 12-6pm at Quaker Steak and Lube.