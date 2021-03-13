Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

WEBSTER COUNTY – In July 2020, the typical childhood summer vacation of 8-year-old Peyton Williams came to a sudden halt. Peyton was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, which is severe bone marrow failure.

With the support of her family and an entire county, Peyton has fought a rather difficult battle ranging from numerous blood transfusions, radiation and chemotherapy. She even received a bone marrow transplant. She has done all of that, and way more, with her signature smiling face.