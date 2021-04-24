Rogue cow on I-70 apprehended near St. Clairsville Mall

A cow is back in its trailer after officers say it made a break for freedom

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — There was a cow on the run in St. Clairsville Saturday afternoon!

Calls rang in to the Ohio State Highway Patrol of a cow on the loose on I-70.

Some viewers captured videos of the the rogue bovine on the interstate before it was eventually coerced onto South Ebbert Road near the interstate.

St. Clairsville Police Officer Greg Clark tells 7NEWS he first got a call of a loose cow around 1:30 PM. He says owners of the cow were transferring it from their trailer to that of a buyer’s trailer near the St. Clairsville Mall area; a halfway meeting point for the seller and the buyer.

This is when the cow somehow slipped away and charged to the highway. From there it was group effort, with the owners and the patrol officers, to capture the animal.

Officer Clark and Officer T.J. Stewart arrived and stationed along the road of I-70 near the mall to guard incase the cow wandered back towards traffic.

The large animal made its way to a hillside near the store Gabe’s where a patrol officer says it was eventually apprehended with rope by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses say the cow appeared to be uninjured and Officer Clark says it will be checked by a vet.

When all is said and done, the scene was cleared a little after 3:40 in the afternoon.

Officer Clark says he’s been trained to respond to a lot but this is his first time capturing a cow on an interstate.

We’ll keep you updated.

(Some video taken of the cow on I-70 was submitted by 7NEWS viewers Amy Gray and Shayla Snyder.)