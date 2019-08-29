St. Clairsville City Council holds emergency meeting to address water plant

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – With tensions boiling over the city’s water situation, the St. Clairsville City Council held a special emergency meeting at the Municipal Building on Wednesday night.

The meeting was called to provide information to council and the public about the city’s reservoir and water treatment plant.

Civil engineers from W.E. Quicksall & Associates, Inc. were on-hand to answer any questions that the council and the public had about the city’s water situation. They are serving in an advisory role.

While there are different approaches that can be taken, everyone was on the same page in one regard: something needs to be done in St. Clairsville.

“This didn’t happen overnight and it didn’t happen since 2015, this has been going on for decades,” said Donald R. Quicksall, President of W.E. Quicksall & Associates, Inc. “There needs to be an investment put back into your system and that hasn’t been going on.”

Some members of city council agreed with his statement and spoke up during the meeting.

“We have to make our drinking water safe as it comes out of the plant, as it’s stored in the plant and leaves the plant,” said James Zucal, St. Clairsville’s Director of Safety and Public Services. “Again, on our finance director’s end, we talked because again very costly, not what we were expecting.”

Mayor Terry Pugh mentioned that the Ohio EPA has given them a list of class-three operators in the state and that they are beginning to reach out to them.

City council also inquired about taking out loans. As a matter of fact, the city’s population is 92 people over the limit to qualify for small city loans. Plus, the city’s median household income has crippled it’s chances of receiving all types of loans.

One idea that was mentioned was the possibility of trying to enter a water agreement with the City of Wheeling. Aside from being costly, it would require eight miles of transportation and could put that imported water at a higher risk for causing cancer.

City council did not commit to maintaining or selling it’s current water system. Stay with 7News for updates on this situation.

