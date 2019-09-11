St. Clairsville residents growing impatient with mayor, council on water

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Brand new details in the ongoing saga over ownership of the city of St. Clairsville’s water system.

City council held a special meeting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. At 7:01, they went into executive session.

This comes about a week after the last council meeting, in which Julie Ward, rural development specialist from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, spoke about the possible options for the city.

After hearing those options last week, residents believe they are now more informed on the issue. But due to the abrupt executive session on Tuesday, they have yet to receive the opportunity to ask questions.

“There are now two lawsuits being filed in Illinois against Aqua for having undrinkable water,” said Kathryn Thalman, a candidate for mayor in St. Clairsville’s November 2019 election. “They’ve been filed within the last five weeks. And I just cannot believe the fact that their government is about as transparent as the bad water they claim to want to not have.”

“We have seven lots here we could build a home on, and we’re going right on Barton Road if everything pans out because it’s outside of the city limits,” said Mike Osovich, a St. Clairsville resident. “I’ve had it.”

The next regularly scheduled St. Clairsville city council meeting is set for Monday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. 7News continue to keep you updated on this situation.