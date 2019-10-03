Steubenville man in custody after weeks on the run

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Steubenville man that has been on the run since August is now in custody.

Jason Twiley, 26, was apprehended Wednesday by U.S. Marshalls in Louisville, Kentucky.

Twiley was wanted by the Steubenville Police Department after allegedly causing the death of his then-girlfriend, 32-year-old Brittany Francher Littlejohn. On or about August 10th, police discovered Littlejohn’s body in a city garbage can after responding to a call and discovered a fire in the house.

Twiley will appear in a Kentucky court before extradition back to Ohio.