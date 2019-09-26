Thomas Auto Centers launches sixth annual “Freedom Tree”

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio car dealership is working hard to make the holidays a little better for veterans and their families.

Thomas Auto Centers in St. Clairsville, located across the street from the Ohio Valley Mall, is doing this through their sixth annual “Freedom Tree.”

Decked out in hand-crafted patriotic ornaments, the tree sits right in the middle of their showroom. Underneath, sits dozens of presents that will be dispersed to military families across the Ohio Valley.

“I mean the reactions…all I can tell you is when we get to these peoples houses, everybody is anonymous,” said Robert Thomas, Vice President of Thomas Auto Centers. “Nobody knows where we go, who we see, but when we get to these houses we laugh, we cry, we hug each other. It’s just an amazing time.”

If you would like to donate to the Freedom Tree, they’re serving all age groups. Stop by the Thomas Auto Centers showroom to make your donation.