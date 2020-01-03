United Methodist leaders propose to split church’s denomination over LGBT issues.

A popular religious denomination could split this year over the issue of same-sex marriage.

Friday a group representing the United Methodist church proposed spinning off the church.

They suggested the new denomination would be called “Traditionalist Methodist.”

This comes amid decades of fighting over whether the denomination should lift its ban on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

The United Methodist general conference is slated to gather in Minneapolis in May.

That’s when the church is expected to consider the proposal.

The United Methodist Church has more than 13 million members worldwide.

And it is the second-largest protestant denomination in the US.