SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A vigil was held at the Sistersville Park this evening for Levi Southerly.

Levi took his own life last Thursday, which may have been the result of bullying. He was a sophmore at Tyler Consolidated High School.

We here at 7News want to express our condolences to Levi’s family.

For anyone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)