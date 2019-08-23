Walmart donates more than $260,000 to WV classrooms

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a great day for education in the Mountain State. As of Thursday, every DonorsChoose.org project in the state of West Virginia has been funded by Walmart.

“I think that in Ohio County, we’re very lucky that we already have the support of so many business partners,” said JoJo Shay, innovation coordinator of Ohio County Schools. “But to wake up in the morning and find out that a company like Walmart has really invested in our teachers and our students is so exciting and we’re very grateful for that.”

Walmart’s donation totaled over $260,000 statewide and supported requests for items including books and classroom supplies such as notebooks, technology, art supplies and more.

Of all the money donated by Walmart, $18,584 worth of resources are coming to Ohio County.

“A lot of teachers go to Donors Choose to supplement projects for their classrooms that we can’t get funding from the county and state,” said Triadelphia Middle School teacher Mindy Tripp. “My project is called ‘Happy Atoms for Happy Students’ and our students are going to learn chemistry concepts by building molecules, using iPads and tablets, to get information about chemical bonds.”

Mrs. Tripp received $1,608 dollars from Walmart. She’s one of 38 teachers in the county who will be bringing their special projects to life thanks to Donors Choose.

“I hope my students always have a love of learning and spark their interest in science,” said Tripp.

In total, more than 340 West Virginia teachers received back-to-school surprises, as Walmart funded their classroom requests.