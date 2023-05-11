CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men who pleaded guilty to cheating in a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie were sentenced to jail Thursday.

Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pa., were each indicted in October on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools and a misdemeanor count of illegal animal ownership. They each pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of cheating and a misdemeanor animal ownership violation. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. (FOX 8 Photo)

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Gall suspended a 30-day jail sentence on the misdemeanor charge, in favor of a 10-day jail sentence. That will be followed by 1 1/2 years of probation for the felony cheating charge. If they violate probation, they could face a year in prison.

The judge also ordered them to pay a $2,500 fine, half of which can be suspended if they make a donation to an charitable organization focused on fishing and children.

The boat and trailer they used when they cheated was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

During a September 2022 walleye fishing tournament, the Runyan and Cominsky were found to have used weights to make their catches appear heavier. The prize was more than $28,000.

Authorities suspected the pair of cheating in past tournaments, but haven’t found any evidence, a prosecutor said.