A Florida woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she was seen wielding a pitchfork and whip outside of a Publix Super Market.

Dashcam footage from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the 56-year-old suspect pointing a whip at a patrol car in the rain, as she holds a pitchfork in her other hand.

According to Storyful, the arrest report said the woman was “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug.”

Florida Highway Patrol via Storyful