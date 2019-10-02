Wheeling City Building honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Well, it’s officially October — which means breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women in West Virginia.

That’s why Ohio county and Think Pink have teamed up in support of those women.

In 2019 an estimated 1470 women in West Virginia will be diagnosed with breast cancer.



That’s just one reason why a wreath was hung at the Wheeling city-building today.

Ceremonies like these were held across the state today for West Virginia Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

These ceremonies serve as a commitment to fight the disease that has claimed the lives of so many women and to raise further awareness.

Members from the think pink luncheon joined the for the ceremony today,

They spoke further on their think pink luncheon that will be held on Thursday, October 17th at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says the best pay to prevent cancer is early detection through screening.