Wheeling University Class of 2020 thankful to finally walk across the stage

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)-

Today was a special moment at Bishop Schmitt Field. Wheeling University’s class of 2020 walked across the stage during their commencement ceremony. Masks were worn, the ceremony was outside, but the feeling of finishing this milestone remained significant.

“I think it’s great. I know it took a ton of hard work and energy and there were a lot of decisions that had to be made but it’s great that it can be in person, see classmates again and this is a once in a lifetime thing so it’s just awesome to have it in person,” said Kenzie Schroer, Wheeling’s class of 2020 valedictorian.

“I and the university felt that it was extraordinarily important to give that to them, you know so many of the kids lost so much this year, from high school prom to graduations from school and wanted to set the example that you can do it, you can do it safely and it’s right,” said Ginny Favede, Wheeling University’s president.

And after facing much hardship, the Cardinals proved that they could have a moment of peace to celebrate their accomplishments.

“In 2019, the University filed exigency, and along with that gutted programs and a lot of our students left and these are the students that remained and made the choice to stay here and continue and that meant the world to me and it meant the world to faculty and to honor them was very important, it was very special. They have seen adversity and like they say, they laughed in adversity’s face,” said Favede.

One thing is certain, the time this class has spent at Wheeling U, will forever remain in their hearts.

“It’s been great. It’s been a home away from home and it’s a great atmosphere,” said Schroer.