Workshop addresses Ohio Valley Workforce Needs, Opportunities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congressman David McKinley (R-WV), the office of Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) and local stakeholders hosted a workshop focused on workforce opportunities in our communities Thursday afternoon.

The event was held at West Virginia Northern Community College’s Wheeling campus. Participants included the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council, Regional Economic Development Partnership, WVNCC, Belmont College and several local business.

The workshop highlighted workforce needs and future job opportunities in the Ohio Valley.

“We’re having trouble getting people qualified, skilled, trained people to be in the workforce,” said Rep. McKinley (WV-1). “And for us in this valley, it’s particularly important because with the cracker, it’s all re-occuring up in Monaca, Pennsylvania, we’re already seeing pressure on the workforce to be able to have a good, trained workforce. So this is just one of several that we’re going to be conducting to try to get a good, skilled workforce available for employers so that when they come here, the men and women are going to be ready to work.”

McKinley also told 7News that “we have so many high schools available that can be doing career and technical education. There’s just no one pulling them all together, so I think we can do a better job with that.”

We will let you know when the next workshop will be held once that information is released.