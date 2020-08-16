High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

2020 High School Football Preview: Toronto Red Knights

Toronto High School

The Toronto Red Knights have a very experienced team this season, Head Coach Josh Franke has high hopes for these athletes.

“You know if we were playing a football game tomorrow I think we’d be ready, just because they’re not learning anything new, we’re not breaking in new guys, they’ve been here before, they know what they’re doing they know what the schemes are.”

On offense, the Red Knights have senior QB Caleb Leasure, the teams star Halfback Garret Dezoer is another returning senior.

“We’re returning our quarterback, our top two leading rushers, all of our line have at one point been a starter. We have a really experienced unit coming back on our offense. On defense, is junior Landon Thomas and senior Chris Parker, two weapons at defensive end. Our front seven are all back, they all have experience and again we’re really optimistic about what they’re bringing to the table.”

Toronto kicks off their season away against Wellsville on Friday, August 28th at 7 PM.

