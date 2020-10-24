The Red Knights Down The Jets

TORONTO, OHIO. (WTRF) – Tonight the Red Knights dedicated this game to Josh Sap, it has been a year since his passing but he is forever a Red Knight.

The Jets came out hot Carter Blake finds Carter Loase and he ran it into the end zone for a Jets Touchdown. The Jets with the lead 7-0.

But then Toronto responds at the two yard line Garret Dozier ran it into the end zone for a Red Knights touchdown. Four seconds were left in the first Red Knights 6, Jets 7.

Caleb Leasure threw a Dime to Shane Kennon. After the catch he fends off the Jets defenders and took the ball in for a Red knights touchdown. The Red Knights had the lead 14-7 at the end of the half.

Toronto walked away with the W 32-20 over Union Local.