High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

The Red Knights Down The Jets

Toronto High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO, OHIO. (WTRF) – Tonight the Red Knights dedicated this game to Josh Sap, it has been a year since his passing but he is forever a Red Knight.

The Jets came out hot Carter Blake finds Carter Loase and he ran it into the end zone for a Jets Touchdown. The Jets with the lead 7-0.

But then Toronto responds at the two yard line Garret Dozier ran it into the end zone for a Red Knights touchdown. Four seconds were left in the first Red Knights 6, Jets 7.

Caleb Leasure threw a Dime to Shane Kennon. After the catch he fends off the Jets defenders and took the ball in for a Red knights touchdown. The Red Knights had the lead 14-7 at the end of the half.

Toronto walked away with the W 32-20 over Union Local.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter