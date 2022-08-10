Toronto High School- The early bird gets the worm if you’re the Toronto Red Knights.

The team did make the postseason last year. It really got its players active in the offseason.

“In January, we started, at the time, what we thought might be a controversial move. We started doing 6 o’clock in the morning weight room and we didn’t know how many kids we were going to get but we were averaging about 20 to 30 kids a morning and it was consistent throughout May and that’s kind of rolled over to summer practices.” Josh Franke / Toronto Head Coach

“This year, we’re all into it. There’s no messing around this year. We’re all down to business, we’re all here to win. We’re here to win an OVAC Championship and just go on from there. Everyone cares about all of the sports. I think that’s why we’re better this year than last year.” Zane Kinsey / Senior RB

Kinsey, a senior, could only play in 5 games last year due to a transfer regulation. He’s chomping at the bit to have a full 10 games on the horizon.

“I trust myself and I think the team in general trusts me. I think it’s a good work load to have on your back, so, yeah.” Zane Kinsey / Senior RB

“We’ve kind of prided ourselves on the ability to run the football here at Toronto and that comes with having a good line. So, we have some size up front but that doesn’t always translate to success. So, make sure, those guys know their assignments and make sure they’re knowing their checks. That’s important for them up front. I have all the faith in the world. We have a lot of experience coming back on the line so that’s going to benefit us as well.” Josh Franke / Toronto Head Coach

Toronto’s first game is against Wellsville on the road.