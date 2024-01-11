JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A new way to bring in first responders is set to begin in Jefferson County.

TEMS Joint Ambulance District has partnered up with Eastern Gateway Community College through their workforce program to provide an EMT Course that will be taught at TEMS HQ in Toronto.

Chief Clark Crago says this is a great opportunity for fire and EMS departments as the calls for EMS keep going up, but the number of staff keeps going down.

“This is critical for our area and throughout the United States to have something available like this. It’s going to help out to bring the numbers up in available EMS personnel that’s in the area.” Chief Clark Crago – Director of Operations TEMS Joint Ambulance District

This is also no cost for the departments.

The first class starts next Wednesday.

Chief Crago says they hope to be able to provide more classes like this in the future.

If you are interested, you can contact the EMS Program Director at EGCC.