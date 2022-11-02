OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27.

This closure is necessary to allow contractors to install a storm water pipe. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Alternate routes include 14th Street to Chapline Street to 16th Street and 20th Street to Chapline Street to 16th Street. Detours will be posted.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.