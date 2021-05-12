A rare view from the construction site shows I-70 bridges project making progress

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Division of Highways State Engineer Alan Reed toured the site of the Eastbound I-70 Fulton Bridge project Wednesday, and 7News was on the scene.



The main impression that everyone came away with was that of pleasant surprise.



“It is amazing how smoothly this operation has gone,” noted Randy Damron of WV DOT. “I recall the apprehension expressed in the public meetings about how disruptive and chaotic this would be. But this has been a great project with a great contractor and it’s right on schedule.”



“It’s obviously a large project with major impact,” said Alan Reed. “I’m very impressed with the progress, and how well traffic has been maintained.”



Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer, said it’s going well and is about halfway complete.



He said they’re setting steel beams now, and once the weather fully breaks, they’ll start pouring the decks, and that will involve “a lot of activity.”



So with summer travel season starting, he urges drivers to “pay attention and keep distractions to a minimum in this—and every—work zone.”