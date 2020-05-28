A rollover crash causes Exit 5 EB to close in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are at the scene of a rollover crash that occured this afternoon in Elm Grove.
The crash occurred on the ramp of Exit 5 Eastbound in Elm Grove.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Motorist are to use caution when in the area.
7News is on the scene to get more details.
