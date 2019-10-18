AEP and WVDOH to shut down I-70 intermittently on Sunday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The traffic delays will continue. This time causing full stops.

This is due to the ongoing preps for the I-70 bridge project. AEP and the West Virginia State Police, in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways will be conducting rolling roadblocks that will cause intermittent closures along i-70 Westbound and Eastbound that could last up to fifteen minutes.

This will occur between the hours of 7 A.M. and Noon on Sunday the 20th and Sunday the 27th, near the Wheeling Tunnels and the Downtown exits. Officials say this is vital for American Electric Power to Relocate power lines, and utility infrastructure near roadwork.

We simply have to relocate some of our infrastructure to accommodate some of the interstate work that’s happening. So, we are doing this because of the roadwork that the division of Highways is actually doing. And so it’s necessary for us to shut the interstate down because it can be very dangerous during that time. JOELLE MORAY- EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MANAGER, AEP

They are urging motorists to reduce speeds, be advised, and expect delays.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, you can contact The division of Highways.