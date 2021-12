OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a hectic day to be on local roads.

Due to construction in Elm Grove, there are major traffic backups on 1-470 and I-70. I-70 eastbound is backed up into Ohio.

WV Department of Highways has a lane closure on I-70 eastbound at milepost 5.23.

The closure is scheduled for today and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WV 511 reports there is a minor accident on I-470 eastbound, mile marker 2.