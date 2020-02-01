Authorities cracking down on ‘speeders’ amidst I-70 closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will be keeping a close eye on speed as motorists adapt to traffic changes along I-70.

Sheriff Tom Howard says his deputies will conduct a weekly blitz at random times and locations to ensure the 45 mph is being obeyed.

A driver was recently clocked at 109 mph between Dallas Pike and the Wheeling Tunnel.

Aside from the apparent dangers of speeding, officials say violators will face expensive citations.

Court costs alone is $170.25. On top of that, you add the fine, which would be 100 plus dollars per citation. And if you start getting up to excessive speeds, where they get you for reckless operation — fines go higher. There’s a particular code that goes with construction sites that actually doubles the fines and doubles the points. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Sheriff Tom Howard says Monday morning will involve a learning curve for motorists as they get used to the closure along I-70 Westbound.

Like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

Check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below: