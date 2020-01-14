Authorities urging motorists to SLOW DOWN following I-70 speed limit change

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several motorists traveling along I-70 between the Dallas Pike Exit and Wheeling Tunnel are unaware of a recent speed limit change.

The speed limit posted in the area is now 45 mph and many drivers are getting pulled over for driving above the speed limit.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says his deputies are focusing their attention on Two Mile Hill along I-70.

Sheriff Howard also says the 45 mph speed limit will remain in place during the entire three-year duration of the I-70 project.

A recent change in the speed limit in the 2-mile-hill area is now starting to get a lot of drivers into some trouble.

No accidents have been reported, however, since the completion of anti-skid paving about two months ago.

