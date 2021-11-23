Before going over the river and through the woods, make sure your vehicle is up to the task

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanksgiving week means many people travel to be with family.

Automotive experts say we need to prepare the “sleigh” for the trip.

Larry Witzberger of ASAP Auto Care in Wheeling said first of all, check your antifreeze and make sure it’s good down to 50 degrees below zero. Even through the real temperature won’t get that low, he explained the wind chill factor takes its toll.

Witzberger listed a number of things we need to check before the trip.

The condition of your battery and your alternator and starter. You don’t want to be stranded on the road. You want to have a lot of tread on your tires, so you don’t get stuck when we have that eventual snow. You want to make sure you have winter wiper blades if it ices up. You want to make sure you have good quality washer fluid in your reservoir so it doesn’t freeze or cause you any issues.

Larry Witzberger, ASAP Auto Care

As basic as it sounds, Witzberger said it’s important to have plenty of gas in your tank. Condensation can turn to ice crystals in your tank and your fuel injectors can get plugged.

His advice: don’t let it go below half a tank in winter.

