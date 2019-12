Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways says county road 40 on Boggs Hill Road will be closed near mile marker 1 starting today through Friday, December 20th.

This closure will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for a slip repair.

No through traffic will be permitted during this time.

Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals during nonworking hours.



We will let you know if anything changes.