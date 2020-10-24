Both lanes of I-70 westbound near Exit 5 in Elm Grove open after yesterday’s major accident

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department reports on its Twitter page that both lanes of I-70 westbound are now open following yesterday’s major accident in the Exit 5/Elm Grove area.

Police remind motorists that the speed limit in the area is 45 mph and that they need to stop at the stop sign of the entrance ramp if they are merging onto the highway.

Thru-traffic should use I-470.

