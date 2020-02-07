Both lanes on route 2 closed due to rock slide

Brooke County (WTRF)- A rock slide has stopped traffic on route 2 between Wellsburg and Beech Bottom.
No vehicles are currently involved in the rock slide.
Both lanes are currently closed.
DOH and Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and is in the process of cleaning up the rock slide but there is no time table on when it will be cleaned up.
7News is on the scene and working to get you updates
